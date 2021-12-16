Liverpool superstar the subject of Gary Lineker’s saucy Twitter innuendoes that draws criticism from fan

Aside from being a consummate host of Match of the Day, and a great broadcaster more generally, Gary Lineker has really come into his own on social media.

His Twitter interactions give a real flavour of the man himself, though he does have a tendency to go a little too far sometimes.

He was at it again on Thursday evening, after Mo Salah had given Liverpool the lead against Newcastle.

The Reds had, surprisingly, gone behind to an early striker from one of their former players, Jonjo Shelvey, but quickly fought back thanks to a Diogo Jota equaliser and then Salah’s opportunist strike.

Trent Alexander-Arnold put some gloss on the result late on with a strike so sweet that it’ll arguably feature in the goal of the season at the end of the campaign.

Lineker was only concerned with Salah’s performance, however. Something that clearly didn’t chime with one particular user of the social media platform.

Love watching @MoSalah play. Wonderfully imaginative footballer who plays with a smile on his face….then again, so would I if I was that good. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) December 16, 2021

After the former Leicester, Tottenham and Barcelona striker had heaped a great deal of praise on the Egyptian King, @michaelbatty19 took Lineker to task.

Behave, he’s not gonna shag you. — Michael Batty (@Michaelbatty19) December 16, 2021

To his credit, Lineker’s saucy riposte will surely have raised more than a few eyebrows are most probably put a few smiles on faces.