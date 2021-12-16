Liverpool set to test Real Madrid resolve as Klopp identifies Mane replacement

Jurgen Klopp is facing the possibility of losing not one, but two, of his first choice wide-attackers.

Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are both out of contract at the end of next season and while it would be a disaster not to renew either star’s deal, according to recent reports, the German boss is prepared to offload one forward.

That’s according to a recent report from Defensa Central, who claims Klopp is willing to let Mane leave Anfield next summer.

However, despite the worrying reports, fans of the Reds will be pleased to hear that Klopp has already identified the African’s long-term replacement.

One player the world-class tactician would like to bring to Merseyside is reportedly Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian attacker is enjoying an incredible season under Carlo Ancelotti and after appearing in 23 matches, in all competitions, so far, he has already racked up an impressive 21 goals.

However, signing the young South American will not be easy – in fact, the operation has been described as ‘impossible’ – largely due to Los Blancos’ desire to see both Vinicius Junior and PSG’s Kylian Mbappe play together at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Whether or not the Reds can convince Florentino Perez to sell their talented attacker remains to be seen, however, one thing is for sure, still, at the age of just 21, there is no doubting Vinicius Junior’s potential.

Should Klopp and the Liverpool hierarchy be sure that Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior is the right man to replace Mane on a long-term basis, they will likely have to fight off competition from other European clubs, including arch-rivals Manchester United, who have also been heavily linked with making a move for the Brazilian (El Nacional).