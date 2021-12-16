Video: Football not on the agenda for Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrates baby reveal with his family

With Manchester United’s fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion having been postponed hot on the heels of the midweek suspension of the game at Brentford, Cristiano Ronaldo and his colleagues haven’t had football on their mind for a while.

United’s Carrington training ground has been closed because of a Covid outbreak at the club, so some unexpected time at home allowed the players to enjoy whatever life threw at them.

In Ronaldo’s case it was a baby reveal with his family.

His girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, is expecting twins, with the big reveal moment recorded on Instagram.

As their children popped balloons, one saw blue confetti fly out, the other shooting pink confetti into the air, meaning the pair will soon have one boy and one girl to add to their brood.