Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is reportedly ready to seal a transfer away from Old Trafford following a lack of action in the first-team this season.

The 24-year-old impressed during his time on loan at Sheffield United between 2018 and 2020, and it looked like he could be in with a decent chance of competing with David de Gea for the starting spot at Man Utd upon his return.

Henderson did get a bit of a run in the side last season, but he failed to impress and De Gea has once again become the clear first choice at Old Trafford.

That doesn’t look like changing any time soon as De Gea’s form has remained strong, so this Henderson transfer update from Fabrizio Romano won’t come as a big surprise…

Dean Henderson’s always been respectful and professional but he’s now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play. Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offers ? #MUFC NO talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand. ?? #Ajax pic.twitter.com/IejLSwXiVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2021

Romano insists Henderson has not been in talks over a move to Ajax, but the England international does seem to be looking at a future away from United.

One imagines Henderson will have plenty of offers coming his way, as he still looks like he’d do a decent job for most Premier League clubs.

While many United fans will be disappointed to see this homegrown player moving on, it now seems like the right time for him to take the next step in his career, instead of continuing to warm the bench for the Red Devils.