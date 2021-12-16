Manchester United are blessed when it comes to their goalkeeping options. Not only do the Red Devils have Spain and England internationals David De Gea and Dean Henderson on their books, but they also have a wealth of experience in Tom Heaton and Lee Grant available too.

However, with De Gea appearing back to his very best, Henderson has seen his chances heavily restricted and according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, that could force him to try and seal a transfer.

Dean Henderson’s always been respectful and professional but he’s now prepared to leave Manchester United. His priority is to play. Whether it will happen in January or summer, it will depend on the offers ? #MUFC NO talks ongoing with Ajax, as things stand. ?? #Ajax pic.twitter.com/IejLSwXiVa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 16, 2021

With Henderson rumoured to be heading for the exit, that could pave the way for the club to try and sign a new backup keeper and according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the Red Devils, led by manager Ralf Rangnick, are interested in Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier.

MORE: Man City still keen on Harry Kane but striker prefers transfer to surprise club

It has been claimed United’s recruitment team sent scout Tony Coton to watch the young Frenchman in action earlier this week.

United could not have picked a worse match to send Coton to though.

Despite being closely monitored by one of their fiercest rivals’ scouts, Meslier had a night to forget after conceding seven goals against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

CaughtOffside’s Verdict

Currently sitting pretty as the fifth most valuable player on Leeds United’s books (Transfermarkt), there is no doubting the potential of 21-year-old Meslier.

However, when it comes to players transferring between rivals with as much animosity as United and Leeds, fans seldom see deals finalised and regardless of how interested the Red Devils may be, it is hard to imagine the Whites strengthening their most-hated rivals.