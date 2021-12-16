It was fairly obvious that once Ralf Rangnick took over at Manchester United, changes would be afoot.

Not all new brooms sweep clean, but things had become so bad under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, that something needed to be done.

How the German gets his ideas across and, ultimately, gets his team playing will determine how successful he becomes at Old Trafford.

Perhaps it’s a very fine line that he needs to tread too, certainly initially. Results have to improve, followed by performances and not the other way around.

Player acquisitions will also be a hot potato topic come January and also in the summer of 2022.

What players will be sought? How much will they cost? Will they be a right fit for the Red Devils? All questions that will be answered in due course.

Of course, any new incomings mean that there will need to be players shipped out, and it appears that there are already moves afoot to rid the club of one of their most beloved stars early in the new year, despite the player’s contract not actually running out until June.

According to Fichajes, Juan Mata could be on the verge of a move back to La Liga giants, Valencia, the club where he made his name.

It’s not clear how United’s fan base would feel about such a move, though Rangnick is nothing if not decisive.

Running a tight ship requires difficult decisions to be made, and if Mata being moved on appears to be beneficial to the club, expect the manager not to stand on ceremony and get things done.