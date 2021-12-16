Video: Mason Mount scores Chelsea goal that could spell the end of Rafa Benitez’s reign at Everton

Chelsea FC
Posted by

It was a long time coming, but Mason Mount finally scored the goal at Stamford Bridge that could spell the end of Rafa Benitez’s career at Everton.

The Toffees were on the front foot but gave away the ball and the Blues took full advantage.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were swift in their attacking and no sooner was the ball down the opposite end of the pitch than Mount smashed it home, sending Stamford Bridge into ecstasy.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

After ever so slightly dropping off the pace at the top of the Premier League, three points is absolutely imperative, and it looks as though Mount’s strike may well have given them just that.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer

More Stories Mason Mount Mount rafa benitez Rafael Benitez Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.