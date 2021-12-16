It was a long time coming, but Mason Mount finally scored the goal at Stamford Bridge that could spell the end of Rafa Benitez’s career at Everton.

The Toffees were on the front foot but gave away the ball and the Blues took full advantage.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were swift in their attacking and no sooner was the ball down the opposite end of the pitch than Mount smashed it home, sending Stamford Bridge into ecstasy.

After ever so slightly dropping off the pace at the top of the Premier League, three points is absolutely imperative, and it looks as though Mount’s strike may well have given them just that.

Mason Mount scores for the fourth Premier League game in a row

Mason Mount scores for his fourth game in a row! Chelsea lead 1-0.

Mason Mount scores for his fourth game in a row! Chelsea lead 1-0.

