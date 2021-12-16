Newcastle would’ve known that they couldn’t relax with Mo Salah around, but he was left all alone to poke Liverpool ahead in a game where the surprise of going behind early clearly sparked the Reds into action.

Former Liverpool star, Jonjo Shelvey, took full advantage of a poor clearance from Thiago Alcantara to give Eddie Howe’s side the advantage, but after Diogo Jota had equalised, Salah took full advantage of a loose ball a few minutes later to drive the hosts ahead.

The goal owed much to Sadio Mane’s tenacity, and though his shot was saved, it bounced straight out to the Egyptian King.

