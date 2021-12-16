Video: Mo Salah fires Liverpool ahead to turn the match against Newcastle on its head

Newcastle would’ve known that they couldn’t relax with Mo Salah around, but he was left all alone to poke Liverpool ahead in a game where the surprise of going behind early clearly sparked the Reds into action.

Former Liverpool star, Jonjo Shelvey, took full advantage of a poor clearance from Thiago Alcantara to give Eddie Howe’s side the advantage, but after Diogo Jota had equalised, Salah took full advantage of a loose ball a few minutes later to drive the hosts ahead.

The goal owed much to Sadio Mane’s tenacity, and though his shot was saved, it bounced straight out to the Egyptian King.

