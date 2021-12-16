South American football supporters are a different breed given their fanaticism, with the very best players seemingly evoking the most extreme reactions.

Argentinians would appear to have generally reserved their adulation for Diego Maradona, but with the World Cup winner having now passed and a Lionel Messi-inspired Albiceleste winning this year’s Copa America, the masses have finally anointed their new hero.

Rosario is the town where Messi grew up, and it’s safe to say that his legend has now been appropriately recognised.

A 30-storey mural has sprung up on the side of one of the city’s major tower blocks, and it’s safe to say that it’s an absolute masterpiece.

If Argentina win the World Cup next year, it might not be the only one in the locale either.