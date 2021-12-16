CL giants doing “background work” on clinching major Man United transfer raid

Juventus are reportedly beginning the process of trying to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the summer.

The France international will be out of contract with United at the end of this season, and it seems increasingly likely that he will be on his way out of Old Trafford on a free transfer.

According to Sport Witness, Juventus have already begun doing ‘background work’ on a deal for Pogba as they explore the option of bringing him back to Turin for a second spell.

Pogba was a star player for Juve before his move to the Red Devils in 2016, and he’s not ever quite looked the same player since then, so another stint in Italy could make sense for him as he tries to revive his career.

The 28-year-old still has plenty of ability on his day, and may well find it easier to play his style of football again in Serie A, where the pace of the game is a little slower and less physical.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also expected to be among the suitors for Pogba, though Sport Witness perhaps point towards Juventus being his most likely destination.

This one will be interesting to watch, though, and it could also mean there’ll be midfielders coming in at United before too long, as it would surely be a mistake to let Pogba go without replacing him.