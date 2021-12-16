As the Omicron variant of the coronavirus sweeps through Europe, not only are record numbers of people becoming infected, but holidays and now sporting events are being cancelled left, right and centre.

The speed at which the pandemic has once again reared its ugly head shouldn’t really have surprised anyone, though once again the UK government and organisations such as the Premier League have moved slowly in their responses to it.

Up until late on Thursday afternoon, only the fixture between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion had been postponed, because of the amount of positive coronavirus cases at the Old Trafford outfit.

That’s despite there being record positive cases of the virus being posted for the last two days.

The idea of allowing thousands of supporters in stadiums appears stupid at best, but four more Premier League games have only been postponed this weekend because of other positive cases at clubs.

According to the Daily Mail, those games between Southampton and Brentford, Watford and Crystal Palace, West Ham and Norwich, and Everton against Leicester have now all fallen foul and will have to be rescheduled for later in the season.

With the league apparently refusing to cancel the other five games due to be played, despite Tottenham Hotspur still having Covid issues of their own, the chance of more positive cases remains high.