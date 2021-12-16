Striker linked with Crystal Palace spotted at Selhurst Park

After being heavily linked with a move to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace, young striker Killian Phillips was spotted in attendance at Selhurst Park for the Eagles’ Premier League match against Southampton on Wednesday night.

Phillips, 19, is on the books of Irish Premier League side Drogheda United FC.

Having joined the club’s youth academy back when he was just a young boy, Phillips is making great strides and looks set for a big move in the near future.

MORE: Man City still keen on Harry Kane but striker prefers transfer to surprise club

Tipped to become one of Palace’s next signings, the teenage striker, who would presumably go into the club’s youth teams, has the potential to force his way into Vieira’s first-team plans sooner rather than later.

Most excitingly though, during the Londoners’ domestic game against Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Phillips was snapped watching on from the stands.