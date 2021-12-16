(Video) Controversy at Anfield sees Jota draw level vs. Newcastle despite head injury

After falling behind to an early strike from former midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, it has taken Liverpool just under 20-minutes to draw level against Newcastle United.

Although Shelvey gave the Magpies an unlikely lead, it has been Liverpool striker Diogo Jota who has got Anfield rocking on Thursday night.

MORE: Chelsea vs. Everton confirmed lineups: Tuchel excludes outright striker as Toffees down to bare bones

Although Issac Hayden and Fabian Schar appeared to be down injured, referee Mike Dean refused to stop the game and after play continued, Jota was then able to latch onto a loose ball.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+