(Video) Controversy at Anfield sees Jota draw level vs. Newcastle despite head injury

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

After falling behind to an early strike from former midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, it has taken Liverpool just under 20-minutes to draw level against Newcastle United.

Although Shelvey gave the Magpies an unlikely lead, it has been Liverpool striker Diogo Jota who has got Anfield rocking on Thursday night.

MORE: Chelsea vs. Everton confirmed lineups: Tuchel excludes outright striker as Toffees down to bare bones

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Shelvey bends whipped effort beyond Alisson to give Newcastle lead vs. Liverpool
Premier League closing the stable door after the horse has bolted as four huge fixtures postponed because of Covid
Video: Jack Wilshere gives surprising big hint as to who he thinks would make best future Arsenal captain

Although Issac Hayden and Fabian Schar appeared to be down injured, referee Mike Dean refused to stop the game and after play continued, Jota was then able to latch onto a loose ball.

Pictures courtesy of Canal+

More Stories Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.