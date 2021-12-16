Now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta, a new incumbent will need to be handed the armband.
Unlike in the days of Tony Adams or Patrick Vieira, there really isn’t a standout candidate at the Gunners at this point in time.
Every dressing room needs to have its leaders, and perhaps that has always been Arteta’s biggest issue.
A strong personality is required to haul players over the coals when needed, but when you look around the Gunners squad, there isn’t a standout candidate.
Having eased into fourth place in the Premier League with the midweek win over West Ham, Arsenal’s next dozen games or so will be hugely important.
Results in those fixtures will either set Arteta’s side up for a decent final push, or could be detrimental to their hopes of a European placing.
As a former player of the club, Jack Wilshere knows exactly what’s needed from a captain, though a hint he gave to Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein whilst talking on talkSPORT was surprising to say the least.
With a lot of younger players at the club, both Bent and Goldstein contended that the youngsters already had too much pressure on their shoulders to be handed the responsibility of being captain too.
Wilshere suggested that captains nowadays don’t need to be demonstrable in the way that Adams and Vieira were, noting that Alexandre Lacazette led by example against the Hammers.
Could the Frenchman be a likely contender?
? Saka
? Tierney
? Ramsdale
? Smith Rowe
? Lacazette
? White
Darren Bent and Jack Wilshere ?????? who should be next permanent #AFC captain. pic.twitter.com/bsOoyoWTyX
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 16, 2021
The new Arsenal captain for me Arteta make a huge mistake an error because if he is a top coach he will axe Aubanyang from playing and not strip him now he can do that after the season his action had portray a bad image because of his lack of experience for let’s see who he has in mind because before he decide to strip him he already have someone in mind Parttey would have been a good candidate but he is injury prone player as not a healthy one so let’s watch Arteta choose his captain
The only problem Aubanyang have now is not delivering as he used to do before but for me I still believe in him may be he is not playing with the right players just like Pepe I can’t say he is not performing because he is not been featured I can remember that Pepe bailed Arteta last season because it is his goals that made us to finished that otherwise we will finish like 10th or 12th position but Arteta did not know how to build on that success so let nobody blame Pepe because he can’t score when he is not playing Arteta has ruin many players in his short period as Arsenal coach even this Martinelli he Arteta is the reason he is just starting again now you can see what he is doing with William Saliba tomorrow when he come back and begin to play well he will say this were I want him to be but I will put it to him that right from day one he Saliba is a very good footballer he did not went on loan to St. Etienne because we want him to go to loan but is a condition his club gave then that made him to remain there not all this clock and bull Arteta is trying to use to defend himself he will one day say the truth why he treating that boy the way he like.