Now that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy by Mikel Arteta, a new incumbent will need to be handed the armband.

Unlike in the days of Tony Adams or Patrick Vieira, there really isn’t a standout candidate at the Gunners at this point in time.

Every dressing room needs to have its leaders, and perhaps that has always been Arteta’s biggest issue.

A strong personality is required to haul players over the coals when needed, but when you look around the Gunners squad, there isn’t a standout candidate.

Having eased into fourth place in the Premier League with the midweek win over West Ham, Arsenal’s next dozen games or so will be hugely important.

Results in those fixtures will either set Arteta’s side up for a decent final push, or could be detrimental to their hopes of a European placing.

As a former player of the club, Jack Wilshere knows exactly what’s needed from a captain, though a hint he gave to Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein whilst talking on talkSPORT was surprising to say the least.

With a lot of younger players at the club, both Bent and Goldstein contended that the youngsters already had too much pressure on their shoulders to be handed the responsibility of being captain too.

Wilshere suggested that captains nowadays don’t need to be demonstrable in the way that Adams and Vieira were, noting that Alexandre Lacazette led by example against the Hammers.

Could the Frenchman be a likely contender?