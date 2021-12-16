With three minutes still to play at Anfield, Eddie Howe’s Newcastle side were putting up a dogged fight and were still just one goal from earning an unexpected draw against Jurgen Klopp’s swashbuckling Liverpool side.

That was until Trent Alexander-Arnold stepped up to address the ball.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

As it was rolled to him, the right-back was still 25-yards from goal, though that clearly didn’t deter him as he unleashed a right-footed drive that flew into the top corner at an incredible pace.

There was simply nothing Martin Dubravka in the Newcastle goal could do about it, and as the ball hit the net, the Kop couldn’t contain their delight.

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD THUNDERBOLT ? WHAT A HIT!!! pic.twitter.com/dw8bBPFPmN — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 16, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sport Soccer