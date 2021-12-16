(Video) Shelvey bends whipped effort beyond Alisson to give Newcastle lead vs. Liverpool

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is enjoying a return to his old stomping ground of Anfield.

Despite coming into Thursday night’s Premier League clash against Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying Liverpool second to bottom in the league table, the Magpies have taken a shock early lead.

Central midfielder Shelvey managed to latch onto a loose ball on the edge of the Reds’ area and unleashed a superb whipped effort.

The Englishman’s strike, which came inside the opening seven minutes, superbly found its way past goalkeeper Alisson.

