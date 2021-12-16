Arsenal lead Manchester United in transfer race for £68million contract rebel

Arsenal reportedly look in an increasingly strong position to clinch the transfer of highly-rated Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbia international has been in sensational form in Serie A in recent times, and it’s easy to see why there have been so many transfer rumours linking him with bigger clubs ahead of January.

The likes of Manchester United and Juventus are also thought to be among Vlahovic’s admirers, but the latest report from talkSPORT suggests that it’s Arsenal who are currently looking most likely to pay the £68million required to prise the 21-year-old away from Fiorentina.

Arsenal have just ditched Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as club captain, with the Gabon international’s form looking a real concern for some time.

Vlahovic could be an ideal replacement for Aubameyang, and it helps Arsenal that he’s recently rejected a huge contract offer from his current club.

Arsenal will hope they can convince the player himself to move to the Emirates Stadium, as previous reports have suggested that could be one major stumbling block in getting this deal done.

Vlahovic himself is reportedly eager to make sure his next move is the right one for him, and he’s in no hurry to leave La Viola this January.

The youngster could instead wait until the summer, when he supposedly hops he’ll have more offers from clubs who can offer him a realistic chance of playing in the Champions League and competing for major honours – something which doesn’t seem too likely at Arsenal.

For now, however, the Gunners seem highly determined to land Vlahovic, and it will be interesting to see how this develops if no one else pays his £68m asking price.