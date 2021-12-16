Thanks to their points deduction at the start of the season, Derby County have been playing catch-up ever since.

Even now, with five wins under their belt, Wayne Rooney’s side still only have four points on the board and are enormous 17 points from safety already.

There’s still plenty of the season left for the Rams to claw back the deficit, however, it would appear to be the tallest of orders, even with over half of the season left to play.

With Rooney’s old club, Everton, not doing too well of late under Rafael Benitez, possible suggestions that the Spaniard might be on borrowed time, aren’t likely to be without foundation.

However, when Jim White mooted the idea on talkSPORT that Rooney might be considered an able replacement, he was given short shrift by Simon Jordan.