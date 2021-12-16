A 2-0 defeat at Arsenal saw West Ham replaced by the Gunners in fourth spot in the Premier League, but the loss wasn’t the only black mark for the East Londoners on the night.

David Moyes will likely have been furious with the display from some of his players, who appear to have gone off the boil in the past few weeks.

As injuries also start to kick in, the team could find themselves sliding even further down the Premier League table too.

Off the pitch the club need to try and get their house in order too, given that some of their supporters were once again involved in alleged racist abuse, this time directed at Arsenal’s players and supporters.

According to The Athletic, West Ham are investigating after social media footage of two supporters allegedly carrying out vile abuse was widely circling.

A statement released by the club and detailed by The Athletic suggests that the individuals would be subject to a lifetime ban from the club should their investigations conclude that the accusations of racism has been proven.

However, that’s hardly a deterrent to these numbskulls. It’s little wonder that organisations such as Kick it Out seem to continue to demand harsher sentencing for those who spout such abhorrent nonsense.

There’s no place for it in football grounds or in society, and it remains a mystery why clubs think that banning people from stadiums, which clearly doesn’t work all of the time given any number of ways in which people can still gain access, is such an effective way of dealing with the issue.

It isn’t.