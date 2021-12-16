Boost for Arsenal as transfer target put up for sale and replacement identified

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain look to have made Georginio Wijnaldum available, according to Ekrem Konur.
The Netherlands international has struggled since joining PSG from Liverpool in the summer, despite previously being a hugely important player for many years at Anfield.
A recent report from 90min linked Wijnaldum with a possible return to the Premier League, with Arsenal named as one potential suitor, while Sky Sports also suggested he could move to the Emirates Stadium on loan.
See the latest on Wijnaldum’s future below as Konur has tweeted that PSG have decided to make Wijnaldum available, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong identified as a replacement…
?Paris SG has added Georginio Wijnaldum to its sales list.?
?He wants to transfer Frenkie de Jong to replace Wijnaldum. #PSG #ForçaBarça
?VOLE?
? https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/hSIpMfLyKT
— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 16, 2021
Arsenal could do with a signing like Wijnaldum in midfield after the relative lack of form of players like Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.
Wijnaldum’s quality and Premier League experience could make him ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side right now, but it will no doubt be difficult for Liverpool fans to see their former hero lining up for one of their rivals.
It increasingly looks like it was the wrong decision for the 31-year-old to leave Liverpool at the end of last season, as he surely could’ve stayed with the Reds and carried on playing a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s side.
Please let’s forget about Winadum if we want to fortify with an older player Jack Wilshare is available and reliable than Wenerdum if he is still much inform I don’t think Liverpool will allow him go we better think about quality player than an average old player no club in the top 4 now will like to sign him now my only worry is Arteta he is not yet a top coach he makes a lot of error he try to divide the team a lot of sentiment on his side those praising him have not sit down and look the other side of him haven’t you see what he is doing gradually he wants to do away with all the good players Emery signed together with Edu they are not doing any good work yes they have won westham but let’s watch him in more two or three games you will see his flaws that’s not the quality of a good coach