Boost for Arsenal as transfer target put up for sale and replacement identified

Arsenal have been handed a transfer boost as Paris Saint-Germain look to have made Georginio Wijnaldum available, according to Ekrem Konur.

The Netherlands international has struggled since joining PSG from Liverpool in the summer, despite previously being a hugely important player for many years at Anfield.

A recent report from 90min linked Wijnaldum with a possible return to the Premier League, with Arsenal named as one potential suitor, while Sky Sports also suggested he could move to the Emirates Stadium on loan.

See the latest on Wijnaldum’s future below as Konur has tweeted that PSG have decided to make Wijnaldum available, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong identified as a replacement…

?Paris SG has added Georginio Wijnaldum to its sales list.? ?He wants to transfer Frenkie de Jong to replace Wijnaldum. #PSG #ForçaBarça ?VOLE?

? https://t.co/FGB5A8DzJX pic.twitter.com/hSIpMfLyKT — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 16, 2021

Arsenal could do with a signing like Wijnaldum in midfield after the relative lack of form of players like Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Wijnaldum’s quality and Premier League experience could make him ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side right now, but it will no doubt be difficult for Liverpool fans to see their former hero lining up for one of their rivals.

It increasingly looks like it was the wrong decision for the 31-year-old to leave Liverpool at the end of last season, as he surely could’ve stayed with the Reds and carried on playing a key role for Jurgen Klopp’s side.