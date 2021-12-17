Although they had just about the worst Premier League start imaginable, Arsenal have rallied significantly under Mikel Arteta, and with their midweek win over West Ham United, now proudly sit fourth in the table.

The Spaniard is once again showing that, with patience from the supporters, he is the right man for the job.

He is moulding the team in his own image which won’t please everyone, but no one can deny that he’s getting the results and the performances that he wants now.

With a core of young, hungry players, the Gunners look in the healthiest shape that they have for a long time, and Arteta deserves all of the credit for that.

If the North Londoners are able to add one or two more significant additions, there’s no reason why the club can’t challenge for the automatic Champions League qualification places in the second half of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

Clearly, any targets not only need to be of sufficient quality to improve what Arteta already has in situ in terms of playing staff, but discipline and professionalism will be key.

Calciomercato suggest that the Gunners are running the rule over Juventus’ Arthur Melo, who was supposed to be Barcelona’s ‘new Xavi.’

Unfortunately, the Brazilian’s consistent lack of professionalism, quickly saw him dispensed with. MARCA once reported on a night out Arthur had with Neymar, which wasn’t uncommon, and which drew the ire of his club.

Given that Mikel Arteta has already stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the Arsenal captaincy because of his ill discipline, he’s hardly likely to welcome Arthur with open arms.