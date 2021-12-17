It’s already been quite the day at Manchester City, as the team prepare for their weekend fixture against Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola was due to conduct his press conference duties as normal, but these were swiftly cancelled when the Catalan’s coronavirus test came back as inconclusive.

Sky Sports note that Guardiola is now awaiting the results of a PCR test to determine what involvement, if any, he can have with his squad in the lead up to the game which, at the time of writing, is still going ahead.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

Given that the Man City manager travelled to Barcelona in midweek to be present at Sergio Aguero’s retirement announcement, it’s entirely possible that the inconclusive test has come as a result of that trip.

Frankly, it beggars belief that, at a time when people are being strongly advised not to travel or mix in other social circles or mixing more generally, that Guardiola would take time out of his schedule to do a whistle stop tour of a city he knows so well.

It’s accepted and understood as to why he would want to be present, but with technology as it is nowadays, he could still have been there without actually being there.

More Stories / Latest News End of the line for Eriksen as Inter reluctantly accept he can no longer play at the top level Midfielder compared to Steven Gerrard will be ‘as expensive as the [Monte Carlo] Grand Casino’ for Man United or Chelsea If Arsenal want to progress under Arteta they can’t entertain bid for Brazilian superstar more famous for nights out than his footballing excellence

If he has come into close proximity with any of his players, and his results happen to be positive, there’s a very good chance that, as a result of his gallivanting, Man City will not get the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table for another couple of weeks at least.