With West Ham having tailed off form-wise over the course of the last few days, there’s a very real need for David Moyes to buy well in the January transfer window.

It doesn’t seem to be too much of a coincidence that the Hammers have lost a little something since both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma were both ruled out with long-term injuries.

Any successful team would appear to be built on a solid defence, and without their first-choice pairing, the East Londoners are more than likely going to suffer.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Moyes has, apparently, mentioned to his backroom staff who he would like to buy as a replacement next month.

According to Claret and Hugh, both James Tarkowski of Burnley and Liverpool’s Nat Phillips are under consideration.

However, it would seem that Phillips is the favourite owing to the fact that he is available for as little as £10m.

Moreover, the report also states that Jurgen Klopp would be willing to sell the player seeing as how the 24-year-old has been unable to break into the side ahead of the likes of Virgil van Dijk.

In this day and age, getting a player that hasn’t yet reached his peak and who clearly has room for growth, would be a stunning coup.

Indeed, Moyes has been studious in his purchases over the last couple of transfer windows, and adding Phillips to the mix would be another typical Moyes buy.