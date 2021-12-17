There was a sense of inevitability surrounding Christian Eriksen’s long-term ability to play football at the highest level after his collapse at the Euro2020 tournament.

Were it not for the quick actions of Denmark’s captain, Simon Kjaer, doctors for the team and the stadium medical staff, there might well have been a very difficult outcome to an event that was, horrifically, broadcast live to millions across the world.

It’s believed that Eriksen was dead at one point, but was, thankfully, brought back to life and has now recovered to the extent that he is working on his fitness alone back in Denmark.

Though he’s still contracted to Internazionale, according to BBC Sport, they are working towards cancelling the deal.

