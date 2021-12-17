There was a sense of inevitability surrounding Christian Eriksen’s long-term ability to play football at the highest level after his collapse at the Euro2020 tournament.
Were it not for the quick actions of Denmark’s captain, Simon Kjaer, doctors for the team and the stadium medical staff, there might well have been a very difficult outcome to an event that was, horrifically, broadcast live to millions across the world.
It’s believed that Eriksen was dead at one point, but was, thankfully, brought back to life and has now recovered to the extent that he is working on his fitness alone back in Denmark.
Though he’s still contracted to Internazionale, according to BBC Sport, they are working towards cancelling the deal.
That’s because there hasn’t been any formal confirmation as to whether Eriksen can or will resume a professional football career.
It may well be the 29-year-old’s wish to do so, but the Serie A authorities won’t allow him to play for Inter again unless he has the ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) that was inserted following his cardiac arrest, removed.
Clearly, that’s a most ridiculous notion and could never be contemplated.
Therefore, it’s entirely possible that the Dane will, in due course, make the difficult decision to retire from the game that he has known and loved for the past decade or so.
With so much still to give the game, perhaps a role in either coaching or punditry could be a next stage for him to consider.
An elegant exponent of the beautiful game, he has far to much talent and insight to let it go to waste.