Unfortunately for Ralf Rangnick, having two games postponed not long after he’s taken over the Old Trafford hot-seat has meant that he’s been unable to have a good, long look at his squad and what he might need in terms of strengthening in January.

In the short space of time that the German has been in situ, the team do at least appear to have had a much more coherent style than the one which was readily employed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It will arguably take a while for the team to properly take shape, and will almost certainly require some massaging of the squad.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

One of those players that’s likely to be sent on his way is French international striker, Anthony Martial.

He failed to hold down a regular place under Solskjaer, and Rangnick has similarly shown no real desire to integrate him into his starting XI.

The emergence of young Anthony Elanga too, means that the manager now has a good enough reason to bid Martial farewell.

More Stories / Latest News Erling Haaland fires warning to Barcelona hinting that the Catalans are still very much in the race to sign him Top European clubs in for Barcelona superstar but he won’t join Manchester United for the most unusual of reasons Manchester United have a huge ace up their sleeve in chase for world-class Chelsea star

According to The Telegraph, Elanga has impressed Rangnick enough that he will shortly be awarded a new long-term contract, suggesting that there is most definitely a future at the club for him.

It isn’t clear at this stage which clubs are interested in taking Martial from the Red Devils, though at just 26 years of age, in the right team he will hopefully still have much to offer, given that he’s theoretically not even reached his peak years as a player.