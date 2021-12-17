It’s not too often that direct rivals will sell players to each other simply because clubs don’t want to strengthen those who are also in the shake up for the same titles.

In certain instances, however, there’s little that anyone can do, and that’s more common with foreign leagues than in the Premier League.

One only has to look at the example of Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain by way of example.

Once the Ligue Un giants agreed to pay the Brazilian’s buyout clause, there was absolutely nothing that Barcelona could do.

With the Bosman ruling, if players now want to run down their contracts, they’re well within their rights to do so, and when there is six months or less left on their current deals, players are completely free to negotiate with other clubs.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

It does leave the unpalatable situation for many fans that one of their stars could be known to be moving on whilst still plying their trade in club colours for a few months, though one can hardly blame the players themselves for looking to try and earn a better deal elsewhere.

Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is one player who is about to enter the final six months of his contract, and who appears almost certain to leave.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘I’m concerned’ – Thomas Tuchel worried by twin Chelsea problem that threatens to derail title charge Liverpool superstar the subject of Gary Lineker’s saucy Twitter innuendoes that draws criticism from fan Video: Football not on the agenda for Man United’s Cristiano Ronaldo as he celebrates baby reveal with his family

It was thought that Real Madrid were the front runners for the German’s signature, noted by the Daily Mail, however, Manchester United have a trump card up their sleeve which could see Rudiger stay in the Premier League.

A tweet from Bild’s Christian Falk notes that new United manager, Ralf Rangnick, has a particularly good relationship with the player’s representative, and that could help tip the balance in the Red Devils favour.