Currently sat in sixth place in Serie A, Jose Mourinho’s Roma have had a topsy-turvy season thus far.

Of their 17 Italian league games, nine have been won, only one drawn and seven lost.

A lack of control in midfield could be pinpointed as arguably one of the reasons why the Giallorossi have blown hot and cold throughout 2021/22.

With the opening of the January transfer window just a fortnight away, it appears that Jose Mourinho is already making moves to address the situation, and is looking towards one of his old employers, again, for a solution.

Tammy Abraham was secured from Chelsea in the summer, and the striker has enjoyed a real career renaissance in Italy, taking to Serie A like a duck to water.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

According to Il Romanista, cited by The Sun, the ‘Special One’ could be looking to the centre-forward to provide some persuasive arguments in order to help procure another Chelsea star seemingly unhappy with his lot.

The operation to bring Ruben Loftus-Cheek to the Italian capital is unlikely to be an easy one, however, it seems fairly clear that current Chelsea managerial incumbent, Thomas Tuchel, doesn’t fancy the player at all.

He has only played for 171 minutes across four Champions League games this season according to transfermarkt.

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United now have a very good reason to let Anthony Martial leave in the new year Erling Haaland fires warning to Barcelona hinting that the Catalans are still very much in the race to sign him Top European clubs in for Barcelona superstar but he won’t join Manchester United for the most unusual of reasons

For a 25-year-old approaching his peak years as a player, and with the enviable skill set that he has, that’s nowhere close to being enough.

It’s possible that he won’t even need Abraham to do his dirty work for him either, it really all depends on how ambitious Loftus-Cheek is.