There are just two weeks left before the winter transfer window opens for business, and once it does, there could be an almighty scramble to get to the front of the queue for those players that might be available or who are looking for a new adventure.

Certain clubs need to strengthen in various positions, with both Chelsea and Manchester United keen to shore up their central midfield options.

Though it’s not been confirmed that Paul Pogba is on the move, the Frenchman still hasn’t committed to signing a new deal at the Red Devils.

With only six months left on his current contract, he’s playing a very dangerous game of brinksmanship if he is expecting United to budge in terms of what they’re willing to offer him.

At Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel has more options that Ralf Rangnick, though there’s an argument that the Blues don’t have enough strength in depth in that part of the pitch.

MORE: Nike to SNUB Liverpool!

To that end, it’s understandable why both might be looking to acquire AS Monaco’s sensational 22-year-old, Aurelien Tchouameni.

The club’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, has even compared his player to England legend, Steven Gerrard.

“He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard,” he was quoted as saying to Tuttosport, cited by Metro.

“He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him.

“We are an ambitious club. Everyone, from President Rybolovlev to coach Niko Kovac is ambitious here.

“However, we’ll assess the situation at the end of the season. The player is under contract until 2024 and his transfer value is the one of a top player.

“Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo, let’s say that Tchouameni is as expensive as the Grand Casino.”

More Stories / Latest News If Arsenal want to progress under Arteta they can’t entertain bid for Brazilian superstar more famous for nights out than his footballing excellence Mourinho looking at Chelsea connection to help prise highly-rated England international from Stamford Bridge Manchester United now have a very good reason to let Anthony Martial leave in the new year

That’s a little bit of a stretch, and aiming to get top dollar for the player might also not be the best course of action for the Ligue Un side, though they do have the luxury of not having to sell Tchouameni at this point.

That stance will only likely change if the player himself requests a transfer.