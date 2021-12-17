Video: ‘I’m concerned’ – Thomas Tuchel worried by twin Chelsea problem that threatens to derail title charge

Thursday night’s result at Stamford Bridge was a big surprise, with Chelsea flying high and Everton going through a period of sustained losses under Rafael Benitez.

However, the visitors to West London frustrated the hosts for long periods, and even after Mason Mount had given Chelsea the lead with 20 minutes left it took Everton just four minutes to equalise courtesy of Jarrod Branthwaite.

No wonder Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel was smarting after the match, suggesting in his press conference that he couldn’t believe how much his team were being punished by chances and half chances.

He also lamented the amount of playing staff he had missing on the night.