The threat of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is hanging over all of the remaining football fixtures this weekend.

At present, there are still five Premier League games scheduled to be played, one of which is at White Hart Lane on Sunday between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp noted in his pre-match press conference that the Reds are working to normal protocols at present, as they’ve not been advised by the North Londoners that the game won’t be going ahead.

Having said that, the situation with regards to the pandemic seems to be ever evolving and has been changing day by day.

Speaking about fixture congestion and the current situation more generally, Klopp called the integrity of the Premier League into question, because there are simply not enough gaps in the calendar in the second half of the season to play the games.