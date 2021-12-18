Once again this season and this weekend has seen a game cancelled because of Covid-19, and the late notice has left some fans very unhappy.

The latest fixture to have fallen victim to cancellation due to Covid-19 is what was scheduled as one of today’s 3pm kick offs, Aston Villa versus Burnley.

It was the final game of the four in that timeslot to still be going ahead after the rest were all cancelled earlier in the week.

However, while the cancellation is understandable given the circumstances of the club’s announcement, those being that there has been an increase in positive Covid-19 test results in the Aston Villa playing squad, the late notice has understandably left some fans frustrated.

You can see some reaction below.

IM LITERALLY ON THR TRAIN — dan (@DanAV___) December 18, 2021

We obviously hope the players are okay but this is not an okay way to treat fans. I saw one flying from Ireland with kids this morning. How can it take until almost 2 hours before KO to make this decision. The situation is a difficult one but a little more thought for fans needed — Trentvilla (@mg_ashmore) December 18, 2021

Imagine calling it off 2 hours before kick off when both sets of fans have started travelling, absolute disgrace this from the Premier League! — Razza (@LUFCFilmGeek91) December 18, 2021

Awful communication from the club this.. you’ve had since this morning to tell people the game won’t go ahead and you leave it 2 hours before kick off. I feel for anyone that has travelled to Villa park today… — AVFC_MIDGE (@AVFCMidge) December 18, 2021

Travelled down with my 7 year old son from Durham to see Villa at home today. Surely these extra positive cases were known about more than 2 hours before the game is due to start?! — Crags AM (@CMoore_84) December 18, 2021

It’s mad that they’ve waited until now to call the game off given the number of Burnley fans who will already be on their way. https://t.co/CsfDpmJ455 — HLTCO (@HLTCO) December 18, 2021

Those running the game still haven’t learnt how important fans are or that they deserve to be treated with respect. It is totally unacceptable to let fans travel and leave calling a game off so late. https://t.co/IDqofNPALF — Trentvilla (@mg_ashmore) December 18, 2021

Premier League are a joke. 3 hrs before kick-off they call they game off! Feel for the Aston Villa & Burnley fans. — ??????? ?????? (@AnfieldEffect) December 18, 2021

Football fans in this country have had a rough ride of it since the global pandemic started, and with full capacity stadiums allowing fans to have a seeming resumption of normality for a while it seemed that things were looking up.

However, with the rising levels of Covid across the country and within the playing squads within the league, cancellations were always likely to happen.

As per The Guardian, this all comes mere days after the Premier League rejected pleas for a short break in the season to get the situation more under control, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank leading the charge for the suspension of all games until boxing day.

This latest development is also yet another piece of evidence that the Premier League and it’s clubs need to be more decisive in decision making, because fans who travel miles and miles for these games should, out of respect, be told that the game will be called off earlier than just two hours before kick off.