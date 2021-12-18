“Absolute disgrace” – These fans react to the latest Premier League game to be postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak

Posted by

Once again this season and this weekend has seen a game cancelled because of Covid-19, and the late notice has left some fans very unhappy.

The latest fixture to have fallen victim to cancellation due to Covid-19 is what was scheduled as one of today’s 3pm kick offs, Aston Villa versus Burnley.

It was the final game of the four in that timeslot to still be going ahead after the rest were all cancelled earlier in the week.

However, while the cancellation is understandable given the circumstances of the club’s announcement, those being that there has been an increase in positive Covid-19 test results in the Aston Villa playing squad, the late notice has understandably left some fans frustrated.

You can see some reaction below.

Football fans in this country have had a rough ride of it since the global pandemic started, and with full capacity stadiums allowing fans to have a seeming resumption of normality for a while it seemed that things were looking up.

However, with the rising levels of Covid across the country and within the playing squads within the league, cancellations were always likely to happen.

As per The Guardian, this all comes mere days after the Premier League rejected pleas for a short break in the season to get the situation more under control, with Brentford boss Thomas Frank leading the charge for the suspension of all games until boxing day.

More Stories / Latest News
Filthy dominatrix boasts Man City star visited her just hours after 7-0 Leeds thrashing
Getting the band back together will be Xavi’s downfall at Barcelona
Ralf Rangnick ready to allow this Man United star to leave for nothing in the summer

This latest development is also yet another piece of evidence that the Premier League and it’s clubs need to be more decisive in decision making, because fans who travel miles and miles for these games should, out of respect, be told that the game will be called off earlier than just two hours before kick off.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.