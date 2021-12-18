Barcelona have to grab each upcoming La Liga game by the scruff of the neck if they want to claw themselves into the automatic Champions League places.

Xavi Hernandez knew the pressure that would be on his shoulders before he took over at Camp Nou, but overseeing the worst start of any manager at the club since 1987 has hardly helped his cause.

Sergio Aguero has now retired leaving the Catalan outfit light in attack bearing in mind all of their other injury concerns, and it seems that Xavi is preparing to install his old colleague, Dani Alves, 38, in the right back position after being unimpressed by Sergino Dest’s candidacy.

Sport are also reporting that another former Barca player, Marc Bartra, has been sounded out about a return, after impressing for Real Betis.

Whilst Bartra has certainly matured since leaving the Blaugranes back in 2016, he isn’t necessarily the answer to Barca’s problems in the same way that Alves is not.

Joan Laporta bringing Xavi back also has echoes of a need to ‘get the band back together.’

As if bringing those players that represented the golden era at the club home will somehow divert attention away from just how bad Barca’s predicament is at the moment.

It won’t wash.

The standard of football is poor at present, performances generally non-existent. Trying to hoodwink the paying public just won’t do.

If Xavi continues on this apparent quest, it could ultimately prove to be his downfall. He’s better than a reliance on former colleagues, and he as much as any new signing, needs to prove his worth sooner rather than later.