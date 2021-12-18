Every so often a generational talent comes along that leaves football watchers open-mouthed, and that’s certainly the case with 16-year-old Roony Bardghji.

Though he represents Sweden, he was actually born in Kuwait to Syrian parents, and is currently plying his trade in the Danish top-flight with FC Copenhagen.

It’s fair to say that he’s making quite the impression too.

A heady mix of skills together with the right temperament to make it to the very top of the game have seen him, perhaps unfairly at this stage, being handed the moniker of the ‘Swedish Messi.’

Despite the pressure of living up to such standards, the youngster continues to set the league alight, and it was never going to be long before the giants of European football came circling.

At this stage, there’s nothing to suggest that Copenhagen would be willing to part with the player, however, Goal.com report that Chelsea and Barcelona have already sent scouts to watch him in action.

MORE: Collymore’s INCREDIBLE suggestion

Both clubs would offer the player something different in terms of a move to either being a significant step up in quality.

Given how he has approached any challenge set him thus far, it would be a surprise if he weren’t able to negotiate any more hurdles put in front of him in the same way that he has to this point.

If anyone were in any doubt whatsoever that Roony was destined for the very top, they only need listen to the words of Sweden’s U17 manager, Roger Franzen, when speaking to Sportexpressen.

More Stories / Latest News Not everyone is happy with the Rangnick revolution as Man United superstar welcomes Barcelona interest Liverpool prepared to accept as little as £15m for star that Klopp has compared to Robert Lewandowski The £45m problem that Ralf Rangnick needs to solve at Manchester United

“He has exceptional qualities that stand out. He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination, which means that he has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It’s incredibly difficult to take the ball off him.

“He is good one on one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well. That makes him very difficult to read for the defenders. Will he go right or left? It makes him difficult to handle.”