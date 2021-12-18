Chelsea are reportedly dealing with the news of two positive Covid-19 cases within their squad.

According to reports from the Twitter account known as Absolute Chelsea, two further positive cases have been confirmed in the camp this morning.

This would throw Chelsea’s visit to Wolves tomorrow into doubt, as they will most likely not want to risk spreading the virus any further.

Breaking: There have been two further positive Covid-19 cases in the #Chelsea camp this morning. [via iG: cfcnewspage] — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) December 18, 2021

Earlier today the 3pm kick off between Aston Villa and Burnley was cancelled due to what Aston Villa reported to be a rise in the number of positive cases of Covid in their playing squad.

This game was the last of the games bar the late kick off between Leeds United and Arsenal to be called off, with the other games being called off earlier in the week.

The likelihood is that Chelsea will be forced to do the same as a safety precaution. If this is to be implemented then the likelihood is that the Carabao Cup game on Wednesday between them and Brentford will also be cancelled and rescheduled to a later date.

As per The Guardian, Brentford boss Thomas Frank has spearheaded calls for all fixtures to be postponed until Boxing Day in order to wrestle back control of the ever worsening situation.

The news also comes just days after the Premier League rejected Frank’s pleas, insisting on continuing to play where possible.

Chelsea are no doubt keen to get playing again and put the disappointment of their frustrating 1-1 draw with Everton on Thursday behind them, but that may have to wait a little longer now given the potential consequences of the reports.