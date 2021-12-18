Ex-Spurs defender switches national allegiance from England to Sierra Leone

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Steven Caulker has switched his national allegiance from England to Sierra Leone and is now set to feature in the African Cup of Nations.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the ex-Premier League centre-back has decided to represent the country his paternal grandfather was born in.

MORE: Manchester United assign scouting team to monitor Leeds United prospect

Caulker, 29, featured in 29 matches, in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur’s senior first-team from 2009 to 2013, directly contributing to four goals, along the way.

However, after being sold to Cardiff City, the 29-year-old then saw his career consist of multiple moves before eventually being bought by Turkish side Gaziantep FK, which is where he currently plays his domestic football.