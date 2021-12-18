Filthy dominatrix boasts Man City star visited her just hours after 7-0 Leeds thrashing

A Manchester-based dominatrix, who goes by the name of Mistress Estee, has taken to social media to reveal her services were called upon by a Manchester City player after the side pumped Leeds United 7-0 earlier this week.

Although the kinky mistress has not named the player, she did post a message on her TikTok account saying: “When he wins 7-0 for Man City against Leeds then comes to me afterwards!” and also added that the mystery star drives a supercar worth £150,000.

The 21-year-old dominatrix, who has a massive social media following, can be seen wearing a naughty-looking black PVC dress while grinding along to Rod Stewart’s smash hit ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy’.

The Sun claim to have contacted Manchester City for comment, but the club declined to comment.