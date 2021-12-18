Liverpool attacker Divock Origi could finally be on the move after two consecutive years of him failing to secure a move away from Anfield.

Origi, who has achieved cult status for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp due to his knack for scoring late and crucial goals, but Klopp has repeatedly tried to move him on in order to both help to balance the Liverpool books and allow the player the regular football he desires.

That move could finally be on the cards, with the Express reporting that West Ham are interested in signing the Belgian striker in the coming January, in order to provide Michail Antonio with competition and potentially replace him up front for the remainder of the season, with Antonio’s poor goalscoring form in recent weeks becoming a big problem for The Hammers.

While the move would certainly make sense from a West Ham perspective, Liverpool will need to consider it carefully considering other circumstances that will hit the squad in January.

The African Cup of Nations is set to strip Jurgen Klopp’s side of their two best attackers for around a month in the form of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Naby Keita is set to also be lost throughout this time.

Considering this aspect, it would make sense to keep Origi around until the summer, but if Liverpool do not move him on in January then they are certain to lose him on a free transfer in the summer, with the 26-year-old’s contract expiring at the end of the season.

This adds another layer of complexity to the situation, and it is sure to be a real headache for Klopp, as he searches for a way to navigate a month without two of his most crucial players and keep his squad firmly in the title race, which looks set to go to the wire with Manchester City and Chelsea still in hot pursuit.

According to transfermarkt, Origi is rated at £10.8 million, and despite a less than impressive scoring record overall for The Reds, scoring just 40 goals in 167 appearances, it should be taken into account that over 100 of these appearances are from the bench.