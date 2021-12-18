As the Premier League hurtles into the busy set of festive fixtures, coronavirus pandemic notwithstanding, Liverpool are once again looking ominously good.

Jurgen Klopp has his team in the zone, and that spells danger for the rest of the English top-flight.

Indeed, the way things are looking, the fixture at the Etihad Stadium on April 9 next year could well be a title decider.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have been relentless of late, with the Reds losing just one game, a surprising 3-2 defeat away at West Ham United.

The highest scorers in the division, Liverpool have also been amongst the most entertaining, Klopp having found that perfect sweet spot of giving the supporters value for money whilst ensuring that his team are performing at the highest level every week.

MORE: Collymore’s INCREDIBLE suggestion

Of course, not everyone can come along for the ride because there simply isn’t enough room in the squad.

To that end, it’s believed that the Reds are prepared to finally cash in on a player that stood tall in their hour of need.

A player that – despite not being able to penetrate the first-team now unless there’s another injury crisis – Klopp has compared to Robert Lewandowski.

More Stories / Latest News The £45m problem that Ralf Rangnick needs to solve at Manchester United Video: Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal in the balance as Mikel Arteta offers blunt response to questions over his non-selection Video: Jurgen Klopp calls the integrity of the Premier League into question ahead of Liverpool’s game at Tottenham

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are believed to be willing to accept £15m for centre-back Nat Phillips.

The outlet suggest that both West Ham United and Newcastle United have registered their interest in a player who can only now be considered as the fifth choice centre-back at the club, now the injury crisis the Reds had in the position has passed.