Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick looks set to have a busy transfer window with both incoming and outgoing players looking very likely.

However, who the United interim boss is reportedly looking to bring in will no doubt please Man United fans who have long called on the club to bring in reinforcements for their defensive midfield.

According to press outlets in Catalonia as cited by the Express, Ligue 1 midfielder Boubacar Kamara is in “advanced talks” to sign with The Red Devils in January, with the young Frenchman’s contract also set to expire in the coming summer.

Kamara has starred for Marseille this season, earning rave reviews in the 19 games he has so far played this season.

The 22-year-old would be a welcome addition to Man United’s midfield given the frailties present in the crop of centre midfield players currently employed at United.

Scott McTominay and Fred both lack the individual discipline to play as a lone anchor, but when paired together form a mobile screening pair in front of the centre backs.

However, too often the ‘McFred’ pivot, as it has been dubbed, fails to work effectively, especially this season under Rangnick’s predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The pair’s lack of defensive awareness can tend to catch them out, and both have issues with distribution, causing United to rely too heavily on a few creative individuals to create nearly all their chances.

Kamara’s signing if nothing else would improve the squad at United, with the only other natural defensive midfield choice at the club the immobile Nemanja Matic.