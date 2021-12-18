Newcastle United are reportedly looking at signing two players who they believe could fix the defensive issues currently plaguing the team.

According to The Times, the first of these is a player who has been on Newcastle’s radar for a while, Fulham central defender Tosin Adarabioyo. The 24-year-old Englishman currently plays for London side Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League last season.

Despite this, Adarabioyo impressed during his time in the Premier League with The Cottagers, playing 33 times during the campaign and showcasing the physical dominance expected of a player who stands at 6ft 5″ tall and the ball playing ability of a cultured defender.

The former Manchester City academy product is rated at £13.5m according to transfermarkt, which is around £10m less than what Newcastle’s other transfer target is valued at.

22-year-old Boubacar Kamara is the second half of this transfer rumour duo, with the Frenchman impressing in Ligue 1 this year despite his age.

Newcastle reportedly tried to sign him in the summer but were unable to complete the move. Kamara is out of contract in the summer, so his current club Marseille may be more willing to do a deal rather than lose the defensive midfielder for free.

Given Newcastle’s defensive woes it makes perfect sense that they are targeting defensive reinforcements aggressively, and with a big war chest likely to come into play for the first time under new owners PIF, Newcastle should be able to make the most of some of the transfer markets tasty pickings given their newfound wealth and pull-power.