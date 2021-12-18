Newcastle United are widely tipped to spend big in January, and there is one highly rated defender who looks like a perfect statement signing for them.

Everton’s Lucas Digne has fallen down the pecking order at Goodison Park after a falling out with Rafael Benitez following an argument over tactics. This has led to Digne being dropped from the squad entirely in recent weeks, with his last appearances being made in the 4-1 Merseyside derby defeat to Liverpool.

Following reports this week from The Mirror that Everton have agreed a deal to sign Ukrainian left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko for around £17m, this has conjured further speculation about Digne’s future at Everton, and Newcastle look set to make the decisive move on this front.

With Newcastle currently engulfed in a relegation battle, a position not likely to change anytime soon given their current run of fixtures until the new year, they are in desperate need of reinforcements to ensure they avoid dropping down into the Championship.

Therefore making a move for Digne makes sense for them, as he would be a massive improvement on Jamal Lewis on that side, who is not a bad player himself but not close to Digne’s class.

Digne, a regular in the French national team having earned 43 caps, has played 127 times for The Toffees, scoring six and assisting 20 times.

He is undoubtedly a player of great quality that would immediately improve the Newcastle team, and seeing as he could be available for a cut price due to the current uncertainty around his position in the team at Everton, it would surely be a no brainer.