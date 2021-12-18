So far, so good for Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United.

The German has taken over at the Theatre of Dreams when the team have been at one of their lowest points in recent years.

Devoid of confidence before he arrived and with no real purpose, many of United’s players appeared to be going through the motions and it really was only a matter of time before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given his marching orders.

Rangnick has restored some sort of order and coherence to team play, and given his charges some much-needed direction.

Performances since his arrival have been acceptable if not fantastic, though the expectation is that they will improve over time as Rangnick continues to mould things to his liking.

For all of the good that it is hoped comes out of his appointment, there are still one or two issues that need to quickly be ironed out.

One of those relates to French striker, Anthony Martial.

It seems abundantly clear that the player wants to leave Old Trafford as quickly as possible though there doesn’t appear to be a queue of clubs beating a path to Rangnick’s door.

The last thing he needs is to be stuck with a player that’s still only 26 years of age and who could command a reasonable enough fee of around the £45m mark.

Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Juventus may be interested in taking the player on loan for the rest of the 2021/22 campaign, whilst the Transfer Window Podcast believe that Newcastle’s new owners have been advised to make a move for him.

Either way, it’s clear he has no future at Old Trafford so United’s hierarchy would do well to move him on in the next window, which would seem to be best for all concerned.