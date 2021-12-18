Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick looks set to make a swift and decisive mark on the current Man United squad, by allowing one big star to leave for free.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Mole, and as cited by Manchester Evening News, Rangnick does not believe Paul Pogba warrants a new deal and will allow him to leave for free in the summer.

Pogba, 28, is out of contract in the coming summer and unless United can find a suitable buyer for him in the January transfer window they look all but certain to lose him for nothing, with the parties of both Pogba and United being unable to reach an agreement over wages.

The French World Cup winner is said to be the subject of interest from a number of parties, including Spanish superclub Real Madrid, French giants Paris Saint-Germain and former club Juventus, with financially struggling Barcelona dropping out of the race for the midfielder according to the report.

It would have made sense for United to try and sell the midfielder last summer for a reduced price rather than risk losing him, but in yet another example of poor long-term planning from the club’s hierarchy and key decision makers, Pogba will now likely go to a European rival for nothing.

After a terrific start to the season where Pogba registered a record-breaking seven assists in the opening four Premier League games, he has since failed to contribute to a single goal.

Pogba was dismissed for a dangerous foul after coming on at half time against Liverpool, and has not featured in the league since, suffering a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined during his suspension.