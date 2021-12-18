It’s going to take time before Manchester United supporters see any significant improvement with the first team under Ralf Rangnick.

Implementing new ideas and ways of working, and then following through and ensure they are executed to the letter isn’t going to happen overnight.

Players will be interchangeable, systems manipulated to suit different opponent and not every member of the playing staff will be able to incorporate the tweaks into their natural game.

There will be casualties as a result.

For years, Marcus Rashford was one of the first names down on the team sheet at Old Trafford, but those days have passed.

The England international’s various injury concerns have seen to it that, of late, he’s made two steps forward before taking one back.

To that end, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood and even Jadon Sancho are being preferred in attack.

That’s clearly an unsatisfactory situation for both player and club, and it’s also one which threatens to end Rashford’s career at the Theatre of Dreams.

According to Sport, Rashford is now open to the possibility of joining Barcelona, and doesn’t see their current troubles as a reason to distance himself from the Catalan club’ overtures.

Given his age and the fact that he still has 18 months left on his current contract, it’s unlikely that he will come cheap, and therefore a summer move may make sense for all parties.

By that point, Barca should have a much clearer idea as to the financial picture, and how they intend to navigate through the next few seasons.