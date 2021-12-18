Having just slipped a little in terms of results and performances, Chelsea could seemingly do with a little injection of new talent in their squad.

Fortunately for the West Londoners, the January transfer window is just two weeks away, and it gives Thomas Tuchel the perfect opportunity to buy players that will offer strength in depth and put pressure on those players that might generally be considered as first choices in their position.

One player is already being looked at with club chairman, Roman Abramovich, having held talks with a view to a January move.

The player is so highly-rated in fact, that it’s arguable that he won’t necessarily settle for being second best.

That could be a problem for Ben Chilwell, whom he would be brought in as competition for.

With Marcos Alonso’s future still a matter of some conjecture, news via El Nacional that Abramovich is looking to acquire AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez will sharpen minds at Stamford Bridge.

The former Atletico Madrid man went through an awful time in his career after being controversially signed by cross-city rivals, Real Madrid.

The left-back was never a good fit there and was, in hindsight, a bit too young for such a big move.

After stints at Real Sociedad, which was similarly unsuccessful, and Alaves, the Frenchman turned up at AC Milan where he has really cemented his position as one of Europe’s best left-backs.

With the Italian outfit out of Europe, a move to the Blues will be of clear benefit to Hernandez, who could give the French selectors food for thought ahead of the World Cup if he hits the ground running in the Premier League.