(Video) Gabriel Martinelli opens the scoring for Arsenal as injury-hit Leeds lose ball with sloppy possession

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Gabriel Martinelli has opened the scoring against Leeds United with a powerful side foot finish.

Leeds United were caught out in their defensive third when Arsenal pressed them high up the pitch.

After forcing the turnover Arsenal players motored towards the penalty area before the ball winner Bukayo Saka laid the ball off to Lacazette who then tried to play in Martin Odegaard.

More Stories / Latest News
“Why is Emile Smith Rowe not starting” – These Arsenal fans react to The Gunners line up against Leeds United
Manchester United to rival Chelsea in race for £54m rated French defender
Manchester United target Ligue 1 defensive midfielder as Ralf Rangnick’s first signing

There was a hint of a foul on the former Real Madrid man when he got the ball to his feet just as he ran into the penalty area.

However, the resulting loose ball saw Lacazette poke it towards Martinelli who then only had to place his shot correctly to score beyond Illan Meslier.

Arsenal have been totally dominant so far and Leeds look as though they could be in for a repeat of their game against Manchester City if they are not careful.

You can see the video below.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.