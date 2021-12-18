Gabriel Martinelli has opened the scoring against Leeds United with a powerful side foot finish.

Leeds United were caught out in their defensive third when Arsenal pressed them high up the pitch.

After forcing the turnover Arsenal players motored towards the penalty area before the ball winner Bukayo Saka laid the ball off to Lacazette who then tried to play in Martin Odegaard.

There was a hint of a foul on the former Real Madrid man when he got the ball to his feet just as he ran into the penalty area.

However, the resulting loose ball saw Lacazette poke it towards Martinelli who then only had to place his shot correctly to score beyond Illan Meslier.

Arsenal have been totally dominant so far and Leeds look as though they could be in for a repeat of their game against Manchester City if they are not careful.

You can see the video below.