Video: French football back in the dark ages again as French Cup tie abandoned after Lyon fans storm pitch

Olympique Lyonnais
Posted by

Once again French football is in the gutter after an incident which forced the postponement of a French Cup tie.

The furore over Marseille player, Dimitri Payet, being hit by a bottle thrown by Lyon supporters has barely died down, and sadly, Lyon are once again involved in the latest incident to bring shame on the game.

Players from Paris FC and Lyon had to flee the pitch as fans of the latter stormed the pitch, causing chaos and ensuring that anti-riot police were employed to quell the trouble.

MORE: Collymore’s INCREDIBLE suggestion

The match was eventually abandoned with no realistic possibility of player safety being guaranteed.

There can’t be any more prevaricating from the French football authorities after this latest transgression.

It’s clear that nothing will change unless hefty punishments are metered out.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.