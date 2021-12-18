Gabriel Martinelli has doubled the scoring against Leeds United as Arsenal threaten to run riot against tonight’s hosts.

After being played in behind by Granit Xhaka, Martinelli then kept his composure to chip the ball over the on-rushing Illan Meslier.

The injury hit Leeds have been a disaster in terms of defensive organisation in recent matches, and today has thus far been no exception.

With all the injuries they have it makes sense that Leeds are suffering a dip in performance, however for them to be so open and almost naïve with the way they are playing against top opposition shows complete ignorance to adapt to a superior opponent.

