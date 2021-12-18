(Video) Martinelli doubles his tally for the night with lovely chipped finish against Leeds

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Gabriel Martinelli has doubled the scoring against Leeds United as Arsenal threaten to run riot against tonight’s hosts.

After being played in behind by Granit Xhaka, Martinelli then kept his composure to chip the ball over the on-rushing Illan Meslier.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Gabriel Martinelli opens the scoring for Arsenal as injury-hit Leeds lose ball with sloppy possession
“Why is Emile Smith Rowe not starting” – These Arsenal fans react to The Gunners line up against Leeds United
Manchester United to rival Chelsea in race for £54m rated French defender

The injury hit Leeds have been a disaster in terms of defensive organisation in recent matches, and today has thus far been no exception.

With all the injuries they have it makes sense that Leeds are suffering a dip in performance, however for them to be so open and almost naïve with the way they are playing against top opposition shows complete ignorance to adapt to a superior opponent.

You can watch the full video below.

More Stories Gabriel Martinelli Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.