(Video) Raphinha smashes penalty home to provide Leeds a glimmer of hope against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United have pulled one goal back against Arsenal via Raphinha from the penalty spot.

This goal gives Leeds a faint glimmer of hope of salvaging something from what has been a thoroughly woeful display from Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

A lazy challenge from Ben White, who used to play for Leeds when they were in the Championship, gave the referee an easy decision to award a penalty.

Raphinha then took no chances and smashed home the penalty. They are still 3-1 down but they have been miles better in the second half compared to the horror show that was put on display in the first half.

You can watch the full video below.

