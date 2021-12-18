Bukayo Saka has made it three for Arsenal against Leeds United as they continue to apply more misery on Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

A lovely sequence of passes that started from the feet of Aaron Ramsdale saw Saka played through on goal late in the first half.

Saka then ran towards the penalty area and despite the Leeds defence getting enough on the ball to stunt his progress, he still picked up the resulting loose ball and gave him enough room to fire a shot away.

The resulting shot was then deflected into the bottom corner and past Leeds goalie Illan Meslier who had no chance.

You can watch the full video below.

The Goal of Bukayo Saka for Arsenal in video ! ??#LEEARS #AFC ? pic.twitter.com/XyZffFXHCV — Gunners Xtra (@GunnersXtra) December 18, 2021

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports.