(Video) Saka makes it three as Arsenal all but secure all three points against dreadful Leeds

Arsenal FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Bukayo Saka has made it three for Arsenal against Leeds United as they continue to apply more misery on Marcelo Bielsa’s side. 

A lovely sequence of passes that started from the feet of Aaron Ramsdale saw Saka played through on goal late in the first half.

Saka then ran towards the penalty area and despite the Leeds defence getting enough on the ball to stunt his progress, he still picked up the resulting loose ball and gave him enough room to fire a shot away.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Martinelli doubles his tally for the night with lovely chipped finish against Leeds
(Video) Gabriel Martinelli opens the scoring for Arsenal as injury-hit Leeds lose ball with sloppy possession
“Why is Emile Smith Rowe not starting” – These Arsenal fans react to The Gunners line up against Leeds United

The resulting shot was then deflected into the bottom corner and past Leeds goalie Illan Meslier who had no chance.

You can watch the full video below.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports.

More Stories Bukayo Saka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.